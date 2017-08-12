Patterson police ask for public's help to find armed robbery, battery suspect

Patterson police are requesting the public's help with any information on the whereabouts of an armed robbery and aggravated battery suspect.

Wanya Francis is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with medical attention, armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said in a Friday news release. Police say the incident is separate of the Thursday shooting in Patterson during which one man was shot three times. The victim was later released from a hospital in that case.

No additional information was given on the circumstances of Francis' alleged crimes.

Francis is believed to be armed and dangerous. Any citizen found harboring Francis will be prosecuted, LaSalle said. Police say a reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of Francis. No photo of Francis was provided.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.