One person hospitalized after Stephensville shooting

One person was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition after being shot early Tuesday morning in Stephensville, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Stephensville Road. One person was transported to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition, Higgins said at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information has yet been released on the shooting. Higgins expected to have more details later Tuesday.