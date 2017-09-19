Berwick police investigating report of shots fired

Officers responded to a report of a gunshots fired shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of California Street and Second Street in Berwick.

No one is believed to have been hit by the gunshots. A witness allegedly saw a man firing shots, and a couple of other neighbors also allegedly heard the shots, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

Police called for assistance from Morgan City police, but quickly secured the scene, Richard said. Police are investigating the alleged shooting, the chief said.