Police vehicles block off the intersection of California and Second streets in Berwick after responding to a report of gunshots fired shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they don't believe anyone was hit by gunfire. The investigation is ongoing. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Berwick police investigating report of shots fired

Tue, 09/19/2017 - 3:44pm zachary fitzgerald
No one hit during alleged shooting, police say

Officers responded to a report of a gunshots fired shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of California Street and Second Street in Berwick.

No one is believed to have been hit by the gunshots. A witness allegedly saw a man firing shots, and a couple of other neighbors also allegedly heard the shots, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

Police called for assistance from Morgan City police, but quickly secured the scene, Richard said. Police are investigating the alleged shooting, the chief said.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017