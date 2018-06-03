Authorities looking for 4 escaped inmates from St. Mary Parish jail

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search for four inmates who escaped from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville, a Sunday news release said.

The escaped inmates are William Deans, 39; Jamie Scarbrough, 28; Tanner Scarbrough, 18; and Elias Todd, 24.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a be-on-the-lookout to neighboring law enforcement agencies. The parish one call notification system has been activated and the inmates have been listed as escaped with the National Crime Information Center.

The inmates were being held on the following charges:

William Deans - domestic abuse by strangulation.

Jamie Scarbrough - illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

Tanner Scarbrough - illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.

Elias Todd - theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, theft, and criminal damage to property.

A physical description of the inmates are as follows:

William Deans, white male, 5'6, weighing 160 pounds.

Jamie Scarbrough, white male, 5’9, weighing 150 pounds, and has tattoos on neck and facial area.

Tanner Scarbrough, white male, 5’11, weighing 150 pounds.

Elias Todd, white male, 5’8, weighing 170 pounds, and has tattoos on neck and facial area; specifically, the number “33” on his forehead.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are searching the area. If you see an influx of law enforcement, step inside and keep your doors locked. If you see any suspicious activities or suspects that fit this description in your area, call 911 immediately. The circumstances of their escape are currently under active investigation.

No details are being released at this time. Additional deputies will be working to patrol the area, the release said.