Authorities investigating possible foul play in death of 70-year-old woman

Authorities are investigating the possibility that foul play may have been involved in the death of a 70-year-old Morgan City woman, according to Morgan City police news release.

At 10:10 a.m. Monday, the Morgan City Police Department responded to a reported medical emergency at a home in the 1200 block of Walnut Drive in Morgan City. Officers arrived and discovered a female resident, Patricia Lyn Russo, 70, inside the home. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the scene, but Russo was already deceased, police stated.

Morgan City police investigators were summoned to the scene to assist and attempt to determine a cause of death. Detectives arrived and encountered evidence which warranted further investigation, the release said. Detectives and officers preserved the scene for investigative purposes.

The St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office was notified and summoned to the scene. Morgan City police investigators worked to contact immediate family members and caregivers. Investigators discovered in their initial assessment that circumstances and evidence existed that indicated the possibility that foul play may have been involved, the release said. The Morgan City Police Department is continuing the investigation until a cause of death has been determined by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

The body has been turned over to the St. Mary Parish Coroner and an autopsy is pending. Whatever is revealed as the cause of death, whether suspicious or natural, there is no indication that this incident was a random act, police said.

Anyone with any information that may assist investigators and for those homeowners that have home video surveillance systems in the area should contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division. Anyone with any information regarding this or any other crime should contact the Morgan City Police Department Detective’s Division 985-380-4605.