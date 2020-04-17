Schools make plans now that year is declared over

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish public and Catholic schools are preparing to deal with the premature end of the school year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made the long-awaited announcement Wedn-esday, keeping schools closed through the end of the 2019-20 year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The schools were closed by Edwards’ March 13 order.

He emphasized that although students won’t go to school campuses, learning will continue through at-home paper lessons and online work.

“The announcement was expected although disappointing as we are faced with ending a school year without fulfilling the academic time in a face-to-face classroom setting,” St. Mary Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in an email.

“Supervisors will be meeting on Monday to further plans on finalizing the school year in a manner that is focused on maintaining our commitment to student learning through a hybrid approach that includes both technological and printed resources. We will also soon communicate options for students regarding scheduling high school courses for 2020-21 and promotion considerations in the lower grades as we move forward.”

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced that its schools will remain closed through the end of the year, too.

“In our ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of our students, faculties, and school staffs, all school buildings will remain closed to our students through the remainder of this academic calendar school year,” the diocese said in a Thursday statement.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work of our students, parents, faculties, and staff to ensure our children continue to receive a quality Catholic education while complying with the safety precautions set forth by our local, state, and national authorities.

Diocesan schools will continue to communicate with students and parents about assignments, grades and previously scheduled school activities, the diocese said.

“Please continue to pray for the sustained good health of all and for the recovery of all those who are ill,” the diocese wrote. “We encourage all of our school families to join Bishop Shelton Fabre in prayer each day during the Hour of Mercy at 3:00 P.M.”