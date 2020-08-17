Ochsner St. Mary to host COVID-19 testing Tuesday

Ochsner St. Mary will host community COVID-19 testing Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or until all test kits have been utilized at the Morgan City hospital.

Testing is available to those ages 2 and older who wish to know their COVID-19 status.

Those who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the test, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.

Community members will receive test results via Ochsner’s MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive can participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to the hospital system’s 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.