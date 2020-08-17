Article Image Alt Text

Ochsner St. Mary to host COVID-19 testing Tuesday

Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:44am

Ochsner St. Mary will host community COVID-19 testing Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or until all test kits have been utilized at the Morgan City hospital.
Testing is available to those ages 2 and older who wish to know their COVID-19 status.
Those who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the test, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.
Community members will receive test results via Ochsner’s MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive can participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to the hospital system’s 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020