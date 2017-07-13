La. AG: Patterson woman among Medicaid fraud arrests

A 40-year-old Patterson woman was among 19 people the Louisiana Attorney General has arrested on medicaid fraud charges, according to a Thursday news release.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has arrested 19 and obtained a grand jury indictment against two individuals and their company this week as part of the 2017 National Health Care Fraud Takedown – a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing to justice those accused of Medicaid welfare fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, violations of the anti-kickback statutes, and money laundering, the release said.

Among those arrested was Jeanette Favors, 40 of Patterson, on four counts of medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered, the release said.

“Our award-winning Medicaid welfare fraud investigators work around the clock to fight waste, fraud, and abuse in this program so critical to our State’s most vulnerable,” Landry said in the release. “With the Governor’s expansion of Medicaid welfare, we recognize the need for even greater detection and prevention of taxpayer-funded Medicaid welfare fraud.”

“As part of the 2017 Takedown, our office has arrested 19 alleged perpetrators of Medicaid fraud in Louisiana and received grand jury indictments against two others and their company in just three days,” he said. “I am proud of our team’s results during this operation and the way they save the taxpayers’ hard-earned money daily.”

“Our medical providers spend countless hours caring for our everyday ailments, improving and extending our lives, and often fighting for us in our most desperate hours," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson. "They are rightly viewed as some of the most trusted and respected members of our society. Too often, the few dishonest providers hijack this well-earned respect and trust to line their own pockets through fraud. My office, which has sent nearly 50 healthcare fraud defendants to federal prison since the inception of the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, will continue to work tirelessly with our outstanding federal, state, and local partners to root out these bad actors. I greatly appreciate all those who have contributed to this important and successful law enforcement effort."

Following an investigation by Landry's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, grand jury indictments were obtained against Demarcus Holiday, 33 of Zachary and Debra Holiday Butler, 59 of Clinton as well as the business they managed. They were indicted on charges of: Louisiana racketeering, criminal conspiracy to commit forgery, filing or maintaining false public records, theft by fraud of $750 or more and money laundering of $100,000 or more, the release said.

Other arrests included:

Trenell Tate, 33 of Baton Rouge, was arrested on seven counts of Medicaid Fraud for submitting fraudulent claims for providing medical services.

Angelia Robbins, 36 of Kentwood, was arrested on five count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Frankie Williams, 55 of Charenton, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Miranda Bobb, 28 of Jeanerette, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Brandi Edmond, 32 of Jeanerette, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Shakeitha Lewis, 39 of Jeanerette, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Kayla Ducote, 29 of Hamburg, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud for submitting fraudulent claims for services not rendered.

Robin Jeanlouis, 32 of Case, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Marsha Wilson, 40 of New Iberia, was arrested on two counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Laquita Barfield, 33 of Bastrop, was arrested on one count of Theft by Fraud for allegedly submitting false time sheets and service logs to two separate Medicaid providers.

David Heinis, 44 of Thibodaux, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Catrena Hadley, 36 of Harvey, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Veneshia Givens, 46 of New Orleans, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Tamara Despenza, 41 of Zachary, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for signing a documents stating she received services that she did not.

Belita Robertson, 33 of Wilson, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Tracy Pomier, 48 of Opelousas, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

John Turner, 37 of Marrero, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Lucy Route, 60 of Baker, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

The aforementioned suspects have all been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.