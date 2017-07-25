Quilt show opens July 25 and runs through Aug. 14

The Bayou Belle Quilters Guild and Rumpled Quilts Guild is hosting a quilt show at the Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery in Morgan Cit. The opening reception is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25. Show hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. During the event, Bayou Belle Quilters Guild is selling tickets for the Opportunity Quilt, above, with funds being used to support local charities. Submitted Photo