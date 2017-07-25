—Submitted Photo

Quilt show opens July 25 and runs through Aug. 14

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 4:59pm StMaryNow.com

The Bayou Belle Quilters Guild and Rumpled Quilts Guild is hosting a quilt show at the Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery in Morgan Cit. The opening reception is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25. Show hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. During the event, Bayou Belle Quilters Guild is selling tickets for the Opportunity Quilt, above, with funds being used to support local charities. Submitted Photo

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017