Bayou Vista Garden Club presents scholarships

Bayou Vista Garden Club presented three $500 scholarships to area high school graduates. Eligible students must reside in Bayou Vista and have attended high school in the Tri-City area for at least their junior and senior years. The 2017 recipients are Angelle Rachal, Berwick High; Mitchel Lemoine, Central Catholic High; and Jamie Thibodaux, Patterson High. Front row from left are club members Donna Richard and President Donna Bucci, Lemoine, Rachal, and club member Jo Ann Ryan. Back row from left are club members Jean Chauvin, Janice Verret and Carol Schaub.