Helping Hearts Banquet is April 14

The Tri-City Helping Hearts Foundation will host a Gospel Banquet at 4 p.m. April 14 at the AARP building, 40145 Chennault St. in Morgan City.

As in the past, the foundation will honor a local citizen. Entertainment will be provided.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization established to serve the citizens of Morgan City, Berwick, Amelia and Patterson. The primary purpose of the foundation is to assist citizens needing financial assistance with burial expenses for a loved one. Proceeds from the banquet will help the foundation fulfill this purpose.

The foundation is seeking sponsor and donors to help underwrite the cost of this charitable event. Business can help with a donation of $175, for which the business will receive six tickets.