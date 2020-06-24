Gloria May (Billiot) Jiles, age 94, of Sevierville, TN, formerly of Morgan City, LA, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Seymour. Gloria was a retired cafeteria worker of St. Mary Parish School Board in Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene Marie Jiles; parents, Eloi and Josephine Billiot; niece, Julie Marie Billiot Bradberry; and brothers, Edward Allen Billiot and Nolan Joseph Billiot.

Her survivors include: husband, Morgan Russell Jiles; daughter, Beverly Ann Jiles Simmons and husband Noel Louis Simmons; grandchildren, Michael Jacob Minchew, Mallory Michelle Minchew, Jonathan David Simmons, Abigail Noel Simmons, and Isaac Morgan Simmons; niece, Mary Jo Billiot Crowe; and numerous great- nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Michael Minchew, Jonathan Simmons, Jerry Crowe and Froy Tinajero.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, Seymour with Pastor Glenn Metts officiating. Interment will follow in Atchley’s Seymour Memory Gardens. There will be no receiving line, however friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, Seymour, 1432 Shiloh Church Rd, Seymour, TN 37865.

Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)