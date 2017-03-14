Two Patterson residents among four arrested on fraud, racketeering charges

Two Patterson residents were among four suspects arrested Monday by Chitimacha police in connection with an alleged check scam that occurred at a tribally-owned business. Suspects in the case are believed of committing the same type of scam in different places throughout south Louisiana, Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson said in a news release.

On Monday, officers with Chitimacha Tribal Police Department served arrest warrants on four suspects that were wanted in a check scam that occurred at a tribally-owned business.

Several months ago, officers received information that there were irregularities with some of the personal checks received for cash. During the investigation, officers learned that this group used false identities to open bank accounts and use various accounts to make cash withdrawals from a tribally-owned business.

Investigators also learned that members of this group were suspects in this same type of scam in numerous jurisdictions throughout south Louisiana. To date, officers have determined that the total amount of money stolen from the business in excess of several thousand dollars.

The following suspects have been arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish jail without incident:

—Cotina Walton-Batiste, 34, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was charged with racketeering, identity theft, forgery and access device fraud.

—Kevin Batiste, 39, of Williams Street in Patterson, was charged with racketeering, identity theft, forgery and access device fraud.

—Robert Skipper, 35, of Dora Street in Centerville, was charged with racketeering, identity theft, forgery and access device fraud.

—Mark Smith, 52, of Myrtle Street in Centerville, was charged with racketeering, identity theft, forgery and access device fraud.

This investigation is ongoing and other arrests are pending.

The Chitimacha Tribal Department thanks the Patterson Police Department and Lake Charles Police Department for their continued assistance in this investigation.

Anyone who has any information on this crime or any other crime on the Chitimacha Tribal Reservation may contact the police department at 337-924-4964. Or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can send an email to Reportit@Chitimacha.gov or call the police department’s Silent Witness Program at 337-923-4205.