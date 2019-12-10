St. Mary man arrested in shooting that wounded 11

One of two men wanted in a Dec. 1 New Orleans shooting that wounded 11 people was arrested in the Baldwin area Tuesday afternoon.

A second suspect in the shootings remains at large.

Arrested Tuesday was Stafford Starks, 21. Officers are still looking for LaBryson Polidore, 22.

Starks was booked into the St. Mary jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated obstruction of Justice.

Both suspects were identified as residents of St. Mary Parish, and investigation revealed the incident stemmed from a feud between the two that originated in St. Mary Parish.

Tuesday, NOPD detectives – with assistance from the Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals, ATF and FBI – executed search warrants in connection with this investigation. As the investigation progressed, detectives learned two additional individuals involved in this incident went to a medical facility in St. Mary Parish five days after the incident, reporting injuries sustained by gunfire. These two individuals were a 23-year-old male having sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 22-year-old male later identified as Polidore having sustained a gunshot wound to the foot.

Starks was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail and currently awaits extradition to Orleans Parish, where he faces counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

When located, Polidore will be arrested for 10 counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

(This story has been changed to correct the number of people wounded in the New Orleans shooting.)

Both the St. Mary and Iberville parish sheriff’s offices provided vital assistance to the NOPD during this investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

“The arrest of this suspect and the identification of a second suspect prove that, yet again, our officers will not rest until perpetrators of such irresponsible acts are found and brought to justice,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “These developments should also send a clear and unmistakable message to anyone thinking they might be able to come to New Orleans and commit such a cowardly act with a weapon at a large public event – no matter how long it takes, we will locate you, we will identify you and we will arrest you.”

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of LaBryson Polidore is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.