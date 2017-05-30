Flood advisory in effect for St. Mary

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for St. Mary Parish and adjacent areas in lower St. Martin Parish until 12:45 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day Wednesday through Monday. Some thunderstorms will be capable of locally

heavy rainfall which could result in isolated minor flooding.

At 10:43 a.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to 3 inches of rain have already fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Morgan City, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Stephensville, Burns Point, Bayou Vista, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Amelia,

Pierre Part and Centerville.