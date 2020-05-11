Governor will lift stay at home order

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he will let his stay at home order expire Friday after more than seven weeks, allowing a limited reopening of the Louisiana economy.

Edwards' announcement means the state is judged to have made significant progress in lowering the rate of COVID-19 spread, the incidence of COVID-like illness, the number of people in hospitals with COVID-related illness and the number of deaths.

That moves Louisiana into Phase One of federal reopening guidelines.

Those limits stop far short of going back to the time before COVID-19 came to Louisiana.

Restaurants, which had been limited to take-out and delivery orders, will be allowed to offer in-store dining with table service. But restaurants will be limited to 25% of the capacity determined by the state fire marshal.

Businesses that had sent employees home for telecommuting will be encouraged to bring workers back in phases, minding mask, social distancing and hygiene requirements. People who come into contact with the public will be required to wear masks.

Bars will remain closed.

The Edwards administration has come under increasing pressure to ease economic restrictions. More than half a million Louisiana have filed for unemployment since mid-March. The oil and gas industry, stung by a Saudi-Russian price war as well as demand reductions caused by COVID-19 across the world, has been pleading for help.

A move in the state House threatens to forbid the governor from enforcing business restrictions.

Edwards said it's important to follow the science and the federal guidelines in order to prevent a flare-up of COVID-19 cases.

Edwards issued the original stay at home order March 22 and extended it beyond April 30 when, he said, portions of the state including Acadiana and northeast Louisiana were showing insufficient progress in bringing COVID-19 under control.

The stay at home order requires people to shelter in place and limit travel to trips for grocery shopping, picking up medication, trips to work at essential jobs and outdoor exercise.

--All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.

--All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.