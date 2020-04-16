Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in St. Mary

Four more St. Mary COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The St. Mary death toll is now at eight.

Four previous deaths had been reported: a local man who went to New Orleans for treatment of an unrelated condition and died there; an elderly woman who died at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City; and two residents of the Legacy nursing facility in Franklin.

Four more COVID-19 positives were reported among St. Mary people, bringing the total to 134 after 520 tests.

Five more St. Martin cases were reported at noon Thursday for a total of 179 after 596 tests. Ten people have died there.

Three more positives were reported among Assumption people, bringing the total to 132 after 173 tests.

Statewide, 581 new positives were reported. That total grew to 22,532. Another 53 people died, raising the statewide death toll to 1,156.

Twenty-nine fewer patients were in hospitals Thursday than the day before, dropping the total to 1,914. Twenty-nine fewer patients, 396, were in ventilators.

Officials warn that testing turnaround times and backlogs at commercial labs mean cases reported in a 24-hour period may reflect the results of tests performed days before.