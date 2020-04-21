COVID-19 death totals up sharply in St. Mary, statewide

Four new St. Mary COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health at noon Tuesday, while the number of Louisiana deaths was up by 77 since noon Monday.

The four St. Mary Parish deaths raise the total to 16. Four more COVID-19 positives bring the the total to 160 here after 635 tests.

No new COVID-19 positives were reported in St. Martin, where the the count remains at 193 after 713 tests. But another St. Martin death was reported, bringing that total to 13.

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported for Assumption after 194. The death toll remained at one.

Statewide, the number of new cases Tuesday was a relatively low 331 for a total of 24,854 after more than 150,000 tests since the pandemic reached Louisiana. But another 77 deaths were reported Tuesday, pushing that total to 1,405. Four more people were hospitalized, raising the total to 1,798, while the number of people on ventilators fell five to 297.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' daily press briefings have recently included a caution that because the big majority of Louisiana COVID-19 tests are now performed by commercial labs, results tend to be reported more slowly over the weekend and on Mondays. Because of the lag between tests and the reporting of results, the numbers in the OPH daily reports may reflect positives and deaths that happened days earlier.

The number of statewide deaths reported Tuesday has been corrected.