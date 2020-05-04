Free testing sites in St. Mary announced

Starting Wednesday, St. Mary Parish government will provide free COVID-19 testing to the public, Parish President David Hanagriff said Monday.

The testing will be offered at mobile stations around the parish. Each day, 50 test kits will be available on a first come, first served basis.

No pre-authorization or doctors orders are required, but each participant must have Louisiana ID and be over 18.

The days and sites are:

--8 a.m.-noon Wednesday at Franklin Senior High, 1401 Cynthia St.

--8 a.m.-noon Thursday at West St. Mary Civic Center, 1472 La. 318, Four Corners.

--8 a.m.-noon Friday, Patterson Junior High, 225 Catherine St.

--8 a.m.-noon Monday, Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, 728 Myrtle St.

8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, May 12, Amelia Recreation Center, 2109 Duhon Blvd., Amelia.

Again, the tests will be administered until noon or until 50 test kits have been used each day at each site.

The mobile test station will be available in St. Mary for several weeks, Hanagriff said. Future tests will be announced in news media and the St. Mary Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness website and Facebook page.