(Updated) Teen arrested in investigation of weapon threat at Patterson High

A teen has been charged with terrorizing after authorities determined he made false statements threatening violence at Patterson High School, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

Jacob Bankston, 17, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Thursday on the charges of terrorizing and criminal mischief. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a school resource officer received information from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that a student at Patterson High School may possibly have a gun on campus.

Units immediately responded to the school, identified Bankston as the person involved, and detained him. Deputies simultaneously conducted a search of the school. No weapon was located. During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Bankston intentionally made false statements threatening violence at the school, the release said. Bankston was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set. The investigation is ongoing.