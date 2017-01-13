Three qualify for election to fill council seat

Three candidates have qualified for the March 25 election to fill an open seat on the St. Mary Parish Council.

Qualifying began Wednesday and ended Friday. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State's website, Gabriel Beadle, R-Berwick,' Darryl Perry, R-Morgan City; and Reginald Weary, D-Patterson, qualified to run for the District 10 at-large council seat.

The election is to fill the term of former Parish Councilman Steve Bierhorst who resigned due to health reasons. Pamela Washington was appointed to fill his seat until the election.