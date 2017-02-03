Home / News

They get the message

Fri, 2017-02-03 10:20

The camera didn't pick up all the letters in this warning sign Thursday on U.S. 90, but drivers got the message. work to install J-turns to replace crossovers between Calumet and Patterson on U.S. 90, with narrow or closed portions of lanes, and new 45 mph limits continues with the potential to slow traffic. Meanwhile, overpass work at Franklin is diverting traffic on eastbound U.S. 90, and the construction of an overpass at Four Corners continues to narrow lanes and reduce traffic to 55 mph. (The Daily Review/Bill Decker)

