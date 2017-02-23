Home / News

Nola Granger will celebrate 100th birthday.

Thu, 2017-02-23 10:49

The family of Nola Granger of Morgan City is planning an open house 2-5 p.m. Saturday at her home to celebrate her 100th birthday.
She has seven children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
All seven children are college graduates, and many have obtained graduate degrees.
Her family says she’s an expert seamstress who tailored entire wedding parties for the bride and attendents as well as for the groom and groomsmen.
She worked as house manager of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for more than 35 years.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media