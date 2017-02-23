Nola Granger will celebrate 100th birthday.

The family of Nola Granger of Morgan City is planning an open house 2-5 p.m. Saturday at her home to celebrate her 100th birthday.

She has seven children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

All seven children are college graduates, and many have obtained graduate degrees.

Her family says she’s an expert seamstress who tailored entire wedding parties for the bride and attendents as well as for the groom and groomsmen.

She worked as house manager of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for more than 35 years.