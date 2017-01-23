'NCIS: New Orleans' episode filmed in Morgan City to air Tuesday

An episode of "NCIS: New Orleans," which was partly filmed in Morgan City, will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday on CBS. The show filmed several scenes of an episode at the International Petroleum Museum & Exposition, also known as the Mr. Charlie rig museum, in November.

In the episode, titled "Hell on the High Water," NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Pride, portrayed by Scott Bakula, "travels to a deep sea oil rig for a murder investigation," and "the team uncovers a gas leak that's on the verge of causing a catastrophic explosion," according to the episode description.

About 30 local people were used as extras to play rig workers in the episode. To watch a video preview of the episode, visit cbs.com/shows/ncis-new-orleans/video/C8F6DBEA-127E-FE06-47D9-B91C142FEED9/ncis-new-orleans-hell-on-the-high-water-preview-/