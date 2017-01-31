Morgan City Police radio logs for Jan. 31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 30

8:08 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Assistance.

8:17 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

9:06 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:16 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:31 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.

9:59 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

10:05 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Assistance.

11 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

11:10 a.m. 300 block of Arizona Street; Complaint.

11:36 a.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

12:38 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Complaint.

12:44 p.m. Clements Street and Levee Road; Complaint.

12:50 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.

12:59 p.m. Seventh and Freret streets; Crash.

1:41 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:52 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Complaint.

1:58 p.m. Songe Trailer Park; Complaint.

2:08 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

2:09 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

2:21 p.m. 700 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:57 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.

2:59 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

3:04 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

3:07 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint

5:45 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Criminal trespassing.

5:47 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

5:50 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Animal complaint.

6:31 p.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Disturbance.

7:33 p.m. 1000 block of Myrtle Street; 911 hang up.

7:33 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious circumstances.

8:37 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.

9:32 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:45 p.m. 11th Street and Railroad Avenue; Disturbance/arrest.

10:42 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.

Tuesday, Jan. 31.

12:03 a.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.

2:12 a.m. 11th Street and La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.

3:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft