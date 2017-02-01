Morgan City Police radio logs for Feb. 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

7:24 a.m. Sixth and Marshall streets; Animal complaint.

7:38 a.m. Acorn and Garber streets; Crash.

9:05 a.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

9:19 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:44 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Animal complaint.

11:22 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Complaint.

11:48 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

12:48 p.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:51 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:12 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

2:50 p.m. 300 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

2:57 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

3:33 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Complaint.

3:40 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Assistance.

3:43 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Criminal damage to property.

4:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

4:32 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Phone harassment.

4:38 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.

5:04 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Phone harassment.

5:29 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Loud noise.

5:34 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:53 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

5:55 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

6:34 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

6:58 p.m. Allison Street; Utilities.

7:28 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Civil matter.

8:45 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Suspicious vehicle.

8:49 p.m. 1000 block of Shaw Drive; Assistance.

9:14 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Drive; Animal complaint.

10:36 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:02 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

12:12 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

2:19 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:25 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Complaint.