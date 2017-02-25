Krewe of Adonis Parade photos
Krewe of Adonis King Jake Breaux and Queen Carey Gaddis throw beads during Friday's parade in Morgan City. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Adonis Captain Keith Leonard tosses beads during the parade.
The Moon Pie float rides in Friday night's parade.
The Silverbacks Monkey Business Security float travels on Federal Avenue during the Krewe of Adonis parade.
Members of The Ratt Pack float ride in Friday night's parade in Morgan City.
The Who Dat float brought the spirit of New Orleans to Friday's Krewe of Adonis Parade in Morgan City.
The Krewe of Adonis Parade kicked off the Tri-City Mardi Gras parade schedule Friday night in Morgan City.
