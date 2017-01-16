Girl Scouts hold Cookie Rallies, World Thinking Day
From left, Miranda Williams and Cnia Elmore sample cookies during Girl Scout Cookie Rallies held Sunday at the Bayou Vista Community Center. Community 270 of the Girl Scouts in east St. Mary Parish hosted the event. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Local Girl Scouts held World Thinking Day in conjunction with their Cookie Rallies Sunday in Bayou Vista. The day gave participants the opportunity to learn about different countries. Charlotte Wiggins, left, and Audrey Trapp stop by a booth to get information about Peru. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Community 270 of the Girl Scouts in east St. Mary held Cookie Rallies to kick off its annual Cooke Program Sunday at the Bayou Vista Community Center. Girl Scouts Louisiana East Cookie Sale began Jan. 13 with pre-orders. Cookie booth sales begin Feb. 24, and continue through March 12. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
- Log in to post comments