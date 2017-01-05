A home in the 1000 block of Fig Street in Morgan City sustained major damage early Wednesday morning after a fire started in the utility room area. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, but no other injuries were reported. Two vehicles and a boat were also damaged. The fire spread to the siding of an adjacent home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the other home’s siding, though. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)