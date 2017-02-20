Concert association offers scholarship

The Community Concert Association of Morgan City Inc. offers the Marlene Hendrix Memorial Music Scholarship.

The $750 scholarship will go to the most qualified applicant from a St. Mary Parish high school for the purpose of furthering music or vocal education. The winner will receive a one-time cash award when evidence of college registration is provided.

The selection criteria:

—Writing an essay entitled “Why is music important and what does it mean to me.” The essay must be typed, double-spaced and at least 500 words. The essay counts for up to 50 percent of the applicant’s score.

—Extracurricular activities, both school and community. These count for up to 18 percent of the score.

—Grades count for up to 17 percent of the score. Please attach your transcript.

—Good attendance record. Attendance counts for 15 percent of the score.

All typed applications must be submitted by the school guidance counselor, by personal deliver or by mail no later than March 31