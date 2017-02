Schola Photography

The Krewe of Amani presented Dale Piggott and Neva Francis-Jennings as King and Queen Amani XX during its 19th court and ball Saturday. In keeping with the theme, “Egyptian Lovers,” the king depicted Orisis — Egyptian God of the Underworld and the queen was Goddess Isis. Krewe members will present a Lundi Gras parade today at 2 p.m.