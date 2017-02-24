Amani, Hephaestus balls set for Saturday

Mardi Gras weekend is here, and the last two area balls are planned by the krewes of Amani and Hephaestus.

Six area Carnival parades will be held in succession starting Friday and ending on Fat Tuesday.

Ball patrons are reminded that tableaus begin promptly and everyone should be seated prior to the krewe’s stated start time.

Krewe of Amani

The Krewe of Amani celebrates 19 years of revelry with its coronation at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Patterson Area Civic Center. All viewing is by invitation only.

Making a farewell appearance will be King and Queen Amani XIX Randy Jones Jr. and Amanda Bernadou.

Amani will hold its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Monday in Patterson. The procession will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at the Place Norman Shopping Center.

Krewe of Hephaestus

The oldest-chartered area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, will hold its 57th carnival court at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. All viewing is by invitation only. Balcony viewing invitations are available through members.

Taking to the stage for a final appearance will be King and Queen Hephaestus LVI Dr. Robert Bourgeois and Sissy Cheramie.

Krewe members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Parade schedule

—Krewe of Adonis: Friday, 7 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Dionysus: Saturday, 2 p.m., Bayou Vista.

—Krewe of Galatea: Sunday, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Amani: Monday, 2 p.m., Patterson.

—Krewe of Hephaestus: Tuesday, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Siracusa/ Greenwood Parade: Tuesday, 2 p.m., Siracusa Subdivision.