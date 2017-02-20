Release of boys basketball bracket delayed

The Louisiana High School Activities Association has delayed release of the boys basketball playoff brackets, originally scheduled for Monday.

The LHSAA issued this press release:

An LHSAA member school is appealing the decision of the Executive Director as it pertains to a decision made for a forfeiture and suspension of athletes. The next steps for appeal are an LHSAA Sportsmanship Hearing with potential for an emergency appeal to the LHSAA Executive Committee immediately following. This said, the tournament brackets for Boys' Basketball will not be released until this is resolved. Your patience is appreciated.