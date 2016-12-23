Sheriff's Office Major graduates FBI Academy

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Major John Kahl graduated Dec. 16 from the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia.

"I would like to thank my family, Sheriff Mark Hebert, and my fellow employees of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office for their support and encouragement through this experience,” Kahl said in a news release.

“I am blessed to have this opportunity to receive world class training with some of the most revered professionals from around the world. I found that our office measured exceedingly well with those comparable around the nation.

“The fact that we achieved CALEA accreditation was held in high regards and showed that we are a department that strives for excellence."

Two hundred and twenty-two law enforcement officers completed the program. The 266th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 48 states.

Included in the class are members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 20 international countries, five military organizations, and eight federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy, offers eleven weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Director James Comey was the principal speaker at the ceremony.

Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise.

Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia due to the accreditation by the university of the many course offered.

The graduating officers were represented by the class spokesperson, Thomas Anthony Verdi, Deputy Chief, Providence Police Department in Providence, Rhode Island. A total of 49, 686 graduates now represent the alumni of the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.