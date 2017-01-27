Morgan City Police radio logs for Jan. 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Jan. 26

9:48 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Welfare check.

10:04 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

10:59 a.m. Arenz and Sixth streets; Complaint.

11:35 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

11:58 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

12:11 p.m. 1500 block of Ellzey Street; Medical.

12:20 p.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

1:05 p.m. 100 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

1:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

1:27 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.

2:10 p.m. David Drive; Theft.

2:23 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Fraud.

3:14 p.m. Federal Avenue; Assistance.

3:20 p.m. Greenwood Overpass; Assistance.

5:02 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic complaint.

6:20 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Civil matter.

6:37 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

7:26 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

7:37 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

8:03 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Criminal damage.

8:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

9:50 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile complaint.

11 p.m. Berwick; Assistance

Friday, Jan. 27

3:08 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.