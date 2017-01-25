Morgan City Police radio logs for Jan. 25
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
7:11 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Animal complaint.
8:01 a.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Complaint.
8:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:50 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.
10:09 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Medical.
10:31 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:03 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Fire complaint.
11:29 a.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Animal complaint.
12:06 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.
12:38 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Medical.
1:53 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
2:56 p.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
3:48 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
5:08 p.m. 700 block of Ditch Avenue; Juvenile problems.
5:16 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Lost and found.
5:25 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:32 p.m. Patton and Halsey streets; Removal of subject.
5:45 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
5:45 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Welfare concern.
6:18 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.
6:39 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Harassment.
6:43 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
7:21 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Theft.
8:59 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.
9:11 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
10:09 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
11:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal.
11:41 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Harassment.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
12:05 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
