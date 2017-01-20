Morgan City Police radio logs for Jan. 20
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Jan. 19
6:20 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Welfare concern.
6:31 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
6:41 a.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
6:50 a.m. 700 block of Third Street; Suspicious person.
6:55 a.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.
7:03 a.m. 300 block of Oriole Street; Medical.
9:05 a.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Medical.
9:38 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
10:20 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:15 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical.
11:34 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.
11:50 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Medical.
12:41 p.m. Cottonwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Fire.
12:47 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Medical.
12:50 p.m. U.S. 90; Accident.
1:47 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Medical.
2:32 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
4:30 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Harassment.
4:39 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Medical.
5:19 p.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
6:19 p.m. 1000 block of Shaw Drive; Juvenile complaint.
6:30 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:01 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.
7:07 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.
7:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.
7:21 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Welfare concern.
7:38 p.m. 1200 block of Mcdermott Street; Complaint.
8:06 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious subject.
8:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious subject.
8:33 p.m. 700 block of Florence Street; Crash.
10:43 p.m. 600 block of Third Street; Suspicious subject.
10:58 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
11:16 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Narcotics complaint.
Friday, Jan. 20
12:06 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Remove subject.
12:44 a.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
1:43 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Discharge firearm.
3:35 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
