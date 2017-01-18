Morgan City Police radio logs for Jan. 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
7:57 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Complaint.
8:28 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Medical.
9:51 a.m. Hickory Street; Animal complaint.
9:59 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
10:28 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:30 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:11 a.m. 300 Belanger Street; Animal complaint.
11:36 a.m. Brashear Avenue near Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:52 p.m. 800 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
2:12 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:25 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Complaint.
3:37 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
4:54 p.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.
5:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:28 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Theft.
7:06 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Juvenile complaint.
7:10 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Welfare concern.
7:53 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:26 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
