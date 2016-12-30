Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Dec. 29

8:44 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Medical.

9:59 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

10:32 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

11:38 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:56 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Alarm.

12:31 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Medical.

1:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:09 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

5:47 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

6:09 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Burglary.

6:33 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Juvenile complaint.

9:18 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Warrant.

Friday, Dec. 30

12:13 a.m. 200 block of Second Street; Remove subject.

3:08 a.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Traffic stop/arrest.