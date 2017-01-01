Missing barge found near Bayou Schaffer

Morgan City Police Department found the pontoon barge reportedly missing around two weeks ago near Bayou Schaffer, said the Morgan City Police Department on its Facebook page.

After the police department posted information about the missing barge on its page, a citizen submitted information that helped officers find it.

At the time of the department’s updated post Saturday, officers were securing recovery and returning the barge to its owner.

The barge, which is 5 feet by 25 feet, was taken sometime between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19 from the construction site on Front Street in Morgan City where the new wharf is being installed.

Morgan City Police Department would like to thank residents for their help and assistance by providing any information regarding this or any other crime.

“Sometimes, any information, no matter how small can piece together a complete picture of events and help make our community safer,” said Morgan City Police Department.