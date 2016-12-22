Wyandotte P.E. Christmas Blitz

Wyandotte Elementary celebrated the Christmas season with its annual P.E. Christmas Blitz. Students enjoyed fun jumps, cookies, movies and even a visit from Santa, right. A local business, R360, also donated bikes as surprise Christmas gifts to special winners. From left in the photo at left:: Bielka Argueta, Chandler Robinson, Josue Gonsalez, Kevin Short, Aaron Lejeune, Shanina Schahn, Kimberly Franklin, Fernanda Rodriguez and Alanna Gernon. Back row: Mrs. Clause, Santa and Al Graham, director of corporate assets at R360. At right, second-grade students enjoy P.E. with cookies, movie and a picture with Mrs.Clause and Santa. Below right: Santa and Mrs. Clause visit third-grade students.