Work Ready U grads

South Central Louisiana Technical College, Young Memorial Campus, held a commencement ceremony Feb. 23 for graduates of the WorkReady U Program for Adult Education. A total of 60 high school equivalency diplomas were awarded by Work Ready U in St. Mary Parish in 2016. The Work Ready U vision is built on the notion of recasting the expectations of our most important natural resource – our people. With a renewed set of expectations and a different culture, adult education in Louisiana is no longer just about obtaining your high school equivalency diploma. It is about acquiring the means to improved life circumstances resulting from gaining the skills that lead to a job providing a sustainable wage.