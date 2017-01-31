Home / News

Wheel House for Jan. 31

Tue, 2017-01-31 12:26

YARD/SWEET SALE
By Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, 7 a.m. until on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4.

RUMMAGE SALE
At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4. Sale includes clothes, shoes, household goods, linens, lamps, books, Mardi Gras items and more.

BLACK HISTORY
Celebration at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, 398 Greenwood Rd., Morgan City, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Mistress of Ceremonies is Cherie Lightfoot. Public invited.

MEN'S DAY
Celebration at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, 398 Greenwood Road, Morgan City, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Message by the Rev. Ulysses Mitchell, Macedonia Baptist Church, Ashton; Jerusalem Baptist Church, Shadyside; and St. John Baptist Church, Franklin. Theme: “The Christian Man.” Public invited.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media