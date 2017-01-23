Home / News

Wheel House for Jan. 23

Mon, 2017-01-23 10:20

KREWE
OF DIONYSUS
Third annual Irish/Italian walking parade, Morgan City, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11. More info to come.

YOUNG MEMORIAL
Registration for day and night adult education classes, 900 Youngs Road, Morgan City, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, provide a state or federal picture ID, social security card, and pay $15. For more information, call 985-380-2957, ext. 351 or visit www.scl.edu.

