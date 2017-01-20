Wheel House for Jan. 20

HEARTS OF CARE BANQUET

Christians Aiming to Reach Everyone, a non-profit organization, will host its Hearts of Care Banquet at 4 p.m. Saturday at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City. The banquet is a fundraiser to help construct Morgan City Adult Day Health Care, a proposed activity center for senior citizens and disabled adults. Tickets to the banquet are $25 each and can be purchased at the door. Included in the price is a catered meal and entertainment.