Wheel House for Jan. 11

Wed, 2017-01-11 12:03

MLK EVENT
St. Mary Chapter of the NAACP annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration set Monday, Jan. 16. Begins with a 2:30 p.m. march from Morgan City City Hall, 512 First St., to Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave. A tribute follows at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim. Public invited.

JONES BANQUET
Honoring the Rev. Patrick T. Jones Sr. of Good Hope Baptist Church is 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Siracusaville Recreation Building. Donation $10. Attire: black and gold. For tickets call Allise Jennings, 985-714-1070.

