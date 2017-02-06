Wheel House for Feb. 6

HEART BOMB

National Trust of Historic Places invites the public to a “Heart Bomb 2017: Spread the Love for Historic Places” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 201 Everett St. (above Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery). Supplies provided to make “heart bombs” or bring own paper, glitter, glue or other supplies. For info call 985-385-0703 or email Deborah@frameshopinc.com.

WOMEN IN PRAYER

Lenten Day of Reflection hosted by Live Oak District Theresians of Acadiana 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 4 at St. Pius X School, Monsignor Richard Mouton Auditorium, Lafayette. Speakers Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, Sarah Brabant and Pat Low. Cost: $25, advance; $30 at door; includes light breakfast and lunch. For registration online visit www.AcadianaTheresians.com.