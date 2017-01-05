US 90 overpass at Franklin to be closed

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the US 90 overpass at La. 3211, the Franklin exit, will be closed in the eastbound direction for bridge surface repairs.

This closure is scheduled to take place beginning Jan. 17 through approximately Feb. 17. Bridge resurfacing work on the US 90 westbound overpass will begin following the completion of the eastbound overpass.

Traffic will be detoured to the US 90 exit/entrance ramps during the closure. While the detours are being utilized, the exit/entrance ramps will have the right of way, while La. 3211 will now have to stop at the ramps.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.