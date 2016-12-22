Tri-City Christmas and New Year's closings

A variety of Christmas and New Year’s closures have been announced by area municipalities.

The municipal offices for the city of Patterson and St. Mary Parish Government will be closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 23 and 30, and Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017. The town of Berwick offices will close Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017. Morgan City’s municipal offices will only be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017.

St. Mary Parish Public Works Department announced that the Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon Saturday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and will be closed all day Sunday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017.

Because the Christmas and New Year’s holidays land on Sunday, Pelican Waste and Debris, and Progressive Waste Management collection schedules will not change. However, residents are asked to put collection cans at the curb the night prior to collection in order to account for early-morning pickup schedules.

The Daily Review will also celebrate the Christmas and New Year’s holidays with closures.

The office will close early on Friday, Dec. 23 and 30. There will be no newspaper published on Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017, while the staff celebrates a rare day off on those days.