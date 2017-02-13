Home / News

Students of the Year

Mon, 2017-02-13 10:54

The Daily Review Photos/Bill Decker
The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized the district’s Students of the Year at Thursday’s board meeting. They are, from left: Berwick High senior Nicholas Levergne, who likes astronomy and computer technology; Berwick Elementary fifth-grader Katie Williams, who hopes to run her own pediatric clinic someday; and Berwick Junior High eighth-grader Anna Leleux, who wants to attend at Ivy League university and become a veterinarian.

